Zoo welcomes cute, cuddly and endangered fawn

The Darling Downs Zoo welcomed its latest addition. A female addax. These rare North African antelope are on the verge of extinction in the wild.

THE Darling Downs Zoo welcomed the latest addition to its menagerie of endangered species, with the birth a baby addax.

Zoo director Stephanie Robinson said the fawn and her mum were well.

"Mum is doing her job and being very protective," she said.

"They will be separated from the herd for the first week but once the bub is up and running around, we will put her on display."

Addax are a critically endangered species of antelope, known for their long spiralled horns.

For thousands of years they roamed North Africa and through the Sahara Desert, however, drought, human encroachment on their breeding grounds, over hunting and vehicle strikes have seen their numbers collapse.

"They are very rare animals," Ms Robinson said.

A recent survey of their grazing lands failed to locate any animals.

"We think they might be extinct in the wild," Ms Robinson said.

"The risk is quite high that we might have lost them but there are some counties working on breed-to-release program."

The latest fawn is the fourth to born at the zoo and the herd is thriving despite the drought.

"Because they are desert animals and do not require large amounts of feed. We do not have to buy them top-grade hay, like we do for the other animals," Ms Robinson said.

"They actually suit our country. Like other desert animals their hoofs are splayed, so they do not damage the ground."

As for a name for the fawn Mr Robinson said the team was still deciding.

The new addax should be on display within a fortnight.