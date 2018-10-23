Zonta women hard at work making breast cushions

WINNING: Zonta Club treasurer Amanda Smedley said a new funding boost would help continue the club's many projects supporting women.

WINNING: Zonta Club treasurer Amanda Smedley said a new funding boost would help continue the club's many projects supporting women. Noor Gillani

VOLUNTEERS from the Zonta Club of Gladstone spent their Sunday making 30 breast cushions for women who had vasectomies.

Club treasurer Amanda Smedley said Zonta volunteers met regularly to offer support to women from all walks of life and Sunday's workshop was the latest in a long list of volunteer efforts.

"Last weekend we had a breast cushion workshop for people who've experienced breast cancer, when they've had their lymph nodes removed,” Ms Smedley said.

Club member Gail Sellers said many women got online to express how useful their cushions were following their own vasectomies.

"We've been making them for a number of years now,” Ms Sellers said.

"They go around, under their arm to provide cushion, particularly when they're driving.

"It's for pain relief (and) they really value them.

"It's because when the breast is removed it's so tender, so it gives them protection.”

Gladstone's Zonta club made breast cancer cushions for nearly six hours on Sunday.

Ms Sellers said the cushions were packaged and given to a local McGrath breast care nurse and to the Cancer Fund before being distributed throughout the region.

She said cushions had been given to women as far as Rockhampton in the past.

"There has been a lot of need lately. Apparently now double vasectomies are more common than single vasectomies so they need two cushions, one for each arm,” Ms Sellers said.

Recently, the Zonta club received $5541.96 from the 97th round of the quarterly Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Ms Smedley said the money would go towards projects like the breast cushion workshops.