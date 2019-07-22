Zonta hands over breast cushions for cancer recovery

DONATION: Jessica Smith and her daughter Heidi, McGrath Foundation breast care nurse Sally Haley and the Zonta Club's Heidi Moller and Robyn Liddell.

THE ZONTA Club of Gladstone is continuing to make a difference to the lives of women, last week donating breast care cushions to the McGrath Foundation.

The cushions, made by volunteers at Zonta's regular workshops, are used to provide comfort and support to breast cancer patients post surgery.

Sitting between the arm and breast when sleeping, walking or driving, the cushions help prevent further harm to tender wounds.

Jessica Smith is one patient who will benefit from the donation, having previously used them.

"The Zonta cushions were really good after my breast surgery,” she said.

"Just knowing they were made with love and care bought me so much comfort during such a difficult time.”

While the cushions are mostly designed for physical support, club president Robyn Liddell said the group has been making the cushions for several years.

Robyn said she was pleased to meet Jessica at the handover of the donation and experience first hand the difference they were making.

"We find all of it rewarding, we sometimes get feedback later on and that's always rewarding as well,” she said.

Gladstone breast care nurse Sally Haley thanked the Zonta Club and said the cushions play a vital role in recovery post-surgery.

"It's always great to work with Zonta to provide support to people with breast cancer and the feedback received from recipients is always very positive,” she said.