Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zion Williamson in action during a pre-season game for the Pelicans.
Zion Williamson in action during a pre-season game for the Pelicans.
Basketball

Zion’s NBA debut on hold after surgery

by Kate Salemme
22nd Oct 2019 8:15 AM

The NBA's most anticipated debut of the season is on hold with No.1 draft pick Zion Williamson sidelined for up to two months.

Williamson, who has been described as the best prospect since superstar LeBron James, has undergone surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus.

The New Orleans Pelicans confirmed the news on the eve of the team's season-opener against reigning champions the Raptors.

"Zion Williamson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today to address a torn right lateral meniscus," the Pelicans said in a statement.

"The timetable for his full return to play is estimated at six to eight weeks."

The Pelicans drafted Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft in June.

He impressed during pre-season games but his team's missed the final game in New York with a sore knee.

Williamson averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists during his four pre-season games.

His debut against Toronto was set to be one of the biggest talking points.

More Stories

nba zion williamson
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    premium_icon FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    News A REPORT into a plane crash at Agnes Water that killed a UK tourist found better restraints could have prevented such serious injuries.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    News Steps to make Boyne River off limits to commercial netting operators has taken a...

    Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    premium_icon Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    News Gladstone’s generosity shines through after success of inaugural fishing...

    IN COURT: 43 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 43 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    • 22nd Oct 2019 7:27 AM