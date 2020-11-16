Menu
Ezekiel Martin pleaded guilty to possessing a utensil and unlicensed driving.
Crime

Zigzagging cyclist gives away his offence

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 3:47 PM
A GLADSTONE man’s manner of riding his bicycle gave away he may have had something in possession that he shouldn’t have.

On September 21 at 9.45pm Ezekiel James Martin was stopped on a bicycle on the corner of Dawson Hwy and Herbertson St. He was zigzagging and not wearing a helmet at the time.

Martin was profusely sweating and speaking with a slur.

When questioned if he had something on his person he shouldn’t have, Martin produced a glass pipe and other items consistent with drug use.

He told police he’d smoked crack earlier that night.

Days later on September 29 Martin was caught driving on Willow St New Auckland without a licence.

At the time Martin was subject to a suspended sentence

Martin pleaded guilty to the offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was sentenced to four months imprisonment immediately suspended for 12 months.

His original suspended sentence was extended by three months and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

