'Zero to hero': Gladstone Bowls Club hits patronage jackpot

Kevin Gelder competing in the Gladstone open two bowl triples at Gladstone Bowls Club on February 9, 2019.

Kevin Gelder competing in the Gladstone open two bowl triples at Gladstone Bowls Club on February 9, 2019. Matt Taylor GLA090219LAWN

GLADSTONE Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club has seen its patronage dramatically increase following the addition of a popular members' draw competition.

The club hosted its second MultiScreen SuperDraw last night that held a potential jackpot of $19,000.

The unique concept involves 10 clubs from across the eastern seaboard contributing $100 towards the jackpot so it can increase by $1000 per week from a base amount of $10,000.

The draw sees one of the 10 clubs being chosen at random, with a membership number then drawn at that specific club to determine a winner.

Club chairman Graham McVean said its first attempt at the draw was a huge success for the club despite missing out on being chosen for the draw.

"We had about 130 people here last Wednesday night and all of them had a great time," Mr McVean said.

"Most of them bought a meal or something from the restaurant and it was one of our better nights of the week in terms of turnover."

Getting 130 people through the door on a Wednesday night was a dramatic improvement compared to previous weeks.

"That's taken us from zero to 130. Wednesday was a night where we generally closed because you just couldn't get enough people," Mr McVean said.

"We've virtually gone from zero to hero in one week."

Catherine Brown won $22,000 at Calliope Central Bowls Club in 2017 as a part of the Multiscreen Superdraw promotion. Matt Harris

Gladstone Bowls Club made the decision to remove poker machines from its premises following a club AGM in February last year, a move designed to provide a more family-friendly atmosphere to its patrons.

While the decision to remove pokies was a bold one, Mr McVean said the addition of the SuperDraw has already given the club a healthy boost.

"It's a necessary revenue stream because it brings more people into the club and a lot of those people that were here last Wednesday we haven't seen for years," he said.

"It's the right incentive to get people in. It was a good crowd who were well catered for, we were able to handle it and we are looking forward to (the next draw).

"If this proves successful on a Wednesday night in another month or so we might look at doing it on a Friday night as well."

The draw is also popular at the Calliope Central Bowls Club, who have participated in it since 2017.