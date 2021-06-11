Menu
Queensland is on high alert after an infected couple from Melbourne escaped lockdown to travel to the Sunshine State. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
News

Zero new Covid cases in Queensland

by Darren Cartwright
11th Jun 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases after an infected couple from Melbourne escaped lockdown and drove in via country NSW.

The trip has sparked a huge number of exposure alerts across the two states, and forced 17 close contacts into isolation.

The possibility of an outbreak caused thousands of Sunshine Coast residents to attend testing clinics and also vaccine centres.

Overall, there were 5953 tests conducted on Thursday while 11,348 vaccines were administered.

The tests and inoculations come after a 44-year-old woman tested positive on June 8, with her husband then quarantined at Sunshine Coast University hospital. His positive test result was announced on June 10.

The woman and her husband left Victoria on June 1, four days after a statewide lockdown had come into force.

The pair travelled by car through regional NSW and into Queensland, stopping at multiple venues along the way and eventually settling with relatives at Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland’s chief health officer said the woman had been experiencing symptoms since at least June 3.

Of the couple’s 17 close contacts, three have so far tested negative to the virus, two of which were the parents the couple were staying with.

More to come.

