Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Grace Grace speaking at a press conference in Brisbane on Saturday.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will announce her Government's border position on June 30 as she revealed they were also considering relaxing the four square metre rule.

The Premier would not say today if the Government would consider fast-tracking Stage 3 restrictions, insisting that an announcement would be made on Tuesday.

She also confirmed the Government would announce its border decision on Tuesday.

She said the Government was encouraged about the proposal of a one person for every two square metre rule that came out of National Cabinet yesterday.

"The Chief Health Officer is currently considering that," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We'll be working towards that.

"It's something that businesses have said to me - especially cafes, restaurants, bars - it's something that think can make them have more people, which is great for their bottom line.

"We'll be giving that a lot of serious thought over the next few days."

Ms Palaszczuk said a two square metre rule would also allow tour operators to have more capacity as well.

Asked whether the Government could rule out a travel bubble that excludes those areas with a high level of community transmission, Ms Palaszczuk said the Government would "consider everything".

"We have community transmission in Victoria and that's our number one area of concern," she said.

"We are going to be giving everything serious consideration.

"The Chief Health Officer will be providing Government with her advice and we'll be taking on that advice.

"Let's not pre-empt anything."

