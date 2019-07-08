Menu
Zeek Power performs Kiss by Prince in the grand final of The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.
Zeek still a winner after his Voice exit

Seanna Cronin
by
7th Jul 2019 10:30 PM
ZEEK Power left The Voice stage smiling tonight.

The 28-year-old singer songwriter was one of four finalists in the reality singing show's grand final, and even though he lost out to Diana Rouvas he still continued to show off his versatility in his final two performances.

The Bowen and Rockhampton-raised artist said he already felt like a winner for making it to the grand final, thanking the support of his family, coach Kelly Rowland and viewers.

The highlight of the night was his duet with his superstar coach. Balancing on a suspended platform, the duo performed Michael Jackson's Earth Song as rain showered down over them.

Even though some viewers questioned the choice in artist given the recent revelations of a recent documentary, they were full  of praise for Zeek and Kelly's dramatic performance.

 

 

Zeek's solo performance of the night was Prince's Kiss. The most upbeat performance of the night, it showed off the higher end of his vocal range but had viewers divided over how closely he stuck to the original vocals.

 

 

Zeek is already planning ahead for the next stage of his career and he revealed Queenslanders won't have to wait long to see him on stage.

"As an artist and a performer it's always important that you keep your eye on the bigger picture," he said. 

"Moving forward from here I've got some touring stuff lined up for the back half of 2019 with some different people and festivals coming up as well. Obviously the show's increased my fan base by a lot as well and the cool thing is now I can go to a bunch of different towns and cities and have the support to put on some shows."

