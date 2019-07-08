Zeek still a winner after his Voice exit

Zeek Power performs Kiss by Prince in the grand final of The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

ZEEK Power left The Voice stage smiling tonight.

The 28-year-old singer songwriter was one of four finalists in the reality singing show's grand final, and even though he lost out to Diana Rouvas he still continued to show off his versatility in his final two performances.

The Bowen and Rockhampton-raised artist said he already felt like a winner for making it to the grand final, thanking the support of his family, coach Kelly Rowland and viewers.

The highlight of the night was his duet with his superstar coach. Balancing on a suspended platform, the duo performed Michael Jackson's Earth Song as rain showered down over them.

Even though some viewers questioned the choice in artist given the recent revelations of a recent documentary, they were full of praise for Zeek and Kelly's dramatic performance.

I have conflicted feelings right now. A few weeks ago The Voice Australia very obviously muted out MJ's name in a clip but tonight Kelly Rowland and Zeek sang an MJ song, and brilliantly too I might add. Regardless, I had tears in my eyes!#mjfam #MJInnocent pic.twitter.com/KzSWoBfKbp — Chelle (@stormgirl83) July 7, 2019

So you’re gonna tell me that Daniel got through but not Zeek??? After his duet with Kelly???? You good Australia?????? #TheVoiceAU — tired™️™️ (@mbleghitsme) July 7, 2019

Zeek's solo performance of the night was Prince's Kiss. The most upbeat performance of the night, it showed off the higher end of his vocal range but had viewers divided over how closely he stuck to the original vocals.

Terrible, terrible song choice by KR. I wanted to see Zeek being Zeek - not a Prince impersonator! — Boleyn Badger (@smithatd) July 7, 2019

#thevoiceau Zeek is so good, but I don't want a Prince double. I want Zeek. — jan27 (@jannybabe21) July 7, 2019

Zeek is already planning ahead for the next stage of his career and he revealed Queenslanders won't have to wait long to see him on stage.

"As an artist and a performer it's always important that you keep your eye on the bigger picture," he said.

"Moving forward from here I've got some touring stuff lined up for the back half of 2019 with some different people and festivals coming up as well. Obviously the show's increased my fan base by a lot as well and the cool thing is now I can go to a bunch of different towns and cities and have the support to put on some shows."