Zac hopes to be back on the bike

MOTORSPORT: Zac Perry is itching to get back on the seat to compete.

It’s something he had done with great success last season in his final year as a junior rider.

The teenager sees the COVID-19 break as an opportunity­ to work on becoming­ a better rider even after his feats during last year.

“I am really starting to miss it now and am focusing on the positives,” Perry said.

“This is the perfect opportunity to improve on what I have learnt during the first few races of the season.

“I will be working on physical and mental strength as well as riding technique.”

It’s important to stay healthy according to him because it reduces the stress on the health system at this time therefore he will not be directly working on increasing his speed as he feel that this creates unnecessary risk.

Perry’s off-bike training includes strength training using callisthenics plus anything he can find around the home to use for weight training.

“I will also be doing a lot of running on the treadmill and mountain biking for cardio,” Perry said.

“On-bike training I will be focusing on mixing up line selections and reading my environment as this will indirectly improve my speed as well practising braking and throttle control.”

He has trained with Agnes Water’s professional rider Matt Murry and a couple from the Gladstone Districts Dirtriders Club in the past two weeks.

LIST OF ACHIEVEMENTS

– Motorcycling Qld Junior Male Enduro State Rider of the Year 2019:

Finalist for Motorcycling Qld Junior Male State Rider of the Year; Qld Off-Road Champs – 1st (Jr Lites); Southern­ Central Off-Road Champs – 1st (Jr Lites); Cheval Yeppoon Enduro – 1st (J4 Class) *Finished 7th in Top 10 Sr Shoot-out; Rd 1 Australian Off-Road Champs (AORC) – 3rd (J4 class); Rd 6 AORC – 2nd (J4 Class); Gladstone District Dirt Riders MX Champs – 1st (Jr Lites); Podium results at other local MX / CQMX’s; Nominated for Yaralla Junior Sports Person of the Year; Attended­ Talented Rider Identification Program; 1st race as a senior rider at MX Club Day – 2nd (Senior Lites)

“2020 was my first-year racing as a senior and I was able to secure second position in Expert Class for round’s one and two of the Queensland Off Road Championship,” Perry said. “I secured a fifth position in the under-19 for round one of the Australian Off Road Championship.”

