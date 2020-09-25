YUMMY!: Get loaded cookies delivered straight to your home

Regan Bebendorf has started new business Sug.r selling loaded New York style cookies.

A BODY building contest is the last place you would expect someone to be inspired to start a sugar-filled cookie delivery business.

But that’s exactly how it happened for Gladstone’s Regan Bebendorf.

While following the strict diet in lead up to the competitio,n Ms Bebendorf couldn’t stop thinking of all the food she would to eat afterwards.

“I was looking into New York and that’s where I came across New York cookies,” Ms Bebendorf said.

“I thought ‘how cool would that be to bring to my town?’

“I started playing around in the kitchen with my grandma and we started making these and they were so good.”

The cookies were so good she wanted to share them with the region and so the business Sug.r was born.

Some of the cookies available for sale.

New York cookies are like two cookies in one, filled with candy and chocolate and as the name suggests, plenty of sugar.

“It’s like a cookie on steroids,” Ms Bebendorf said.

She uses a commercial kitchen to prepare the cookies on weekends before delivering them on a Sunday at pre-booked timeslots.

Regan Bebendorf.

“I’ve noticed since coronavirus people really feel comfortable in their own home,” she said.

“What better way to do that than with sweet food?

“You can just put on some bed socks, watch a movie and eat a cookie.”

Some cookies for sale at the moment include a caramilk and m&m cookie, a Reeces peanut butter cup cookie, cookies and cream cookie and a biscoff loaded brownie on a rotating menu.

YUM: Thikker than a Snicker is available throughout November.

The whole concept is nostalgic for Ms Bebendorf, reminding her of spending time at her grandma’s house as a child.

“You’d go to grandma’s house and they’d just fill you up with sugar and send you home,” she said.

“It was the best feeling.

“It kind of gives that childhood warm fuzzy feeling.”

The business is set to officially launch on October 4 but Ms Bebendorf is already booked out until October 25.

Cookies and brownies are sold in packs of four for $25 and are available around the region including, but not limited to, Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Calliope and Benaraby.

To order click here.

