News

YUM! Gladstone cupcake creator up for national award

Commie's Cupcakes Amber Comadira-Smith is up for a major award.
Commie's Cupcakes Amber Comadira-Smith is up for a major award. Mike Richards GLA011216CAKE
Chris Lees
by

WHO can resist a delicious cupcake? Not many people.

And it turns out Gladstone has some of the best delicious treats in Australia.

Amber Comadira-Smith of Commie's Cupcakes from Gladstone is a finalist in the Cupcake category at the Cake Masters Magazine Awards.

It is the industry's biggest cake decorating and sugarcraft annual awards show and will be held this Saturday.

Commie's Cupcakes Amber Comadira-Smith has been interviewed by Cakes and Sugarcraft Magazine in the UK with the article appearing in the latest edition.
Commie's Cupcakes Amber Comadira-Smith has been interviewed by Cakes and Sugarcraft Magazine in the UK with the article appearing in the latest edition. Mike Richards GLA011216CAKE

The judging panel consists of leading legends in the field of cake decorating from across the globe.

The awards were first established in 2012 and are the longest running and largest in the industry.

Commie's Cupcakes Amber Comadira-Smith has been interviewed by Cakes and Sugarcraft Magazine in the UK with the article appearing in the latest edition.
Commie's Cupcakes Amber Comadira-Smith has been interviewed by Cakes and Sugarcraft Magazine in the UK with the article appearing in the latest edition. Mike Richards GLA011216CAKE

"The talent this year is just so high, I must give huge thanks to our judges; true icons in the industry, who represent different skill-sets in cake decorating. They had the difficult task of picking the finalists from such a range of talented artists,” Cake Masters Magazine editor Rosie Mazumder said.

"I'm proud to say that these awards are the only ones across the world that truly celebrate artists who create amazing masterpieces across various categories. It's really exciting.”

Ms Comadira-Smith has been contacted for comment.

Gladstone Observer

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Conaglen apologises to news outlet over 'fake' slur

Conaglen apologises to news outlet over 'fake' slur

Campaign off to a Rocky start for LNP candidate.

'AWFUL': Uncle points phone at 15 year-old's crotch, hits record

The man has lost ties with most of his family members after he recorded his brother's 15-year-old daughter inappropriately.

The man has lost ties with most of his family members.

Power station battle fires up as election issue

BACKING RENEWABLES: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

Battlelines drawn in Gladstone over renewables debate

A bike path, fake beach, Eat St: What our community wants for empty lot

Vacant land on Pitt St, near fish market, Gladstone.

Residents share what they'd like to see at vacant land at Pitt St.

Local Partners