YUM! Gladstone cupcake creator up for national award

WHO can resist a delicious cupcake? Not many people.
And it turns out Gladstone has some of the best delicious treats in Australia.
Amber Comadira-Smith of Commie's Cupcakes from Gladstone is a finalist in the Cupcake category at the Cake Masters Magazine Awards.
It is the industry's biggest cake decorating and sugarcraft annual awards show and will be held this Saturday.
The judging panel consists of leading legends in the field of cake decorating from across the globe.
The awards were first established in 2012 and are the longest running and largest in the industry.
"The talent this year is just so high, I must give huge thanks to our judges; true icons in the industry, who represent different skill-sets in cake decorating. They had the difficult task of picking the finalists from such a range of talented artists,” Cake Masters Magazine editor Rosie Mazumder said.
"I'm proud to say that these awards are the only ones across the world that truly celebrate artists who create amazing masterpieces across various categories. It's really exciting.”
Ms Comadira-Smith has been contacted for comment.