The plot has thickened in a mystery case of painted animal tracks on a country road after the transport department said they weren’t involved.
Offbeat

Yowies? Panthers? Mystery behind painted tracks

by Shiloh Payne
25th Jun 2020 3:13 PM
MYSTERY surrounding painted footprints on a Far North Queensland road continues, after the Department of Transport and Main Roads announced they were not involved.

The tracks have reportedly been spotted several times 125km north of Coen along Cape York's 571km long Peninsula Developmental Rd over the past two years.

Painted tracks on the road found in North Queensland. Photo: Department of Transport and Main Roads
Today TMR posted to social media, saying they had no involvement after a road technician spotted the prints.

"We honestly don't know who left these tracks in North Queensland - but our line markers swear it wasn't them and they're getting seriously worried about the size of the drop-bears this season," the post read.

Speculation began in the Facebook comments, with yowies and drop bears suggested.

Eliisa Robinson had another idea.

"I'd say it's that giant panther that is often a news item, if that isn't genuine evidence of its existence then I don't know what is," she commented.

Gadj Strebor took a more practical approach, saying it would be a great indicator for wildlife crossing.

"As an ex-traffic control officer, I know many drivers just do not see roadside signs - that puts the issue at hand right across their field of vision," he wrote.

The 'footprints' have been left on the main road, as they did not interfere with traffic.

Originally published as Yowies? Panthers? Mystery behind painted tracks

