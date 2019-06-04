'You've wasted your life': Motorist busted on Toolooa St

DRUG DRIVER: Garry Jeynes pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two charges; possessing dangerous drugs and drive while a relevant substance was present in his saliva.

A 59-YEAR-OLD man has been told to stop wasting his life with drugs after he was caught drug-driving at South Gladstone.

Garry Jeynes pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to two charges - possessing dangerous drugs and drive while a relevant substance was present in his saliva.

Jeynes was intercepted by police on March 17, 2019 about 9.20pm along Toolooa St during a police operation.

He provided a positive result to a roadside drug test, which revealed he had methamphetamines in his system.

Jeynes also consented to a search of his vehicle and officers found marijuana seeds.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Jeynes had two relevant priors in his criminal history.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Jeynes was a plasterer by trade but had not been employed for some time.

Mr Pepito said the day before he was intercepted by police his client consumed illicit drugs.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Jeynes his criminal and traffic histories were concerning.

"You have been involved with illicit drugs for long periods of time in your life,” Mr Kinsella said.

"There have also been periods of abstinence.”

Mr Kinsella said it appeared Jeynes' drug use was a trend and he was currently back to using drugs.

"When you were younger you wasted a lot of your life using drugs,” Mr Kinsella said.

"It's a dead-end path.

"You need to do something about it.”

Mr Kinsella imposed a $1100 fine and disqualified Jeynes from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.