A producer for controversial online comedy group FriendlyJordies has been charged with stalking New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro.
Crime

YouTuber charged with stalking NSW Deputy Premier

by Josh Hanrahan
14th Jun 2021 12:04 PM
A producer for controversial online comedy group FriendlyJordies has been charged with stalking New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

Kristo Langker, 21, was arrested at his home in Dulwich Hill, in Sydney's inner-west, about 5pm on Friday, June 4 after an investigation by the Fixated Persons Investigations Unit.

It is understood police will allege that Langker stalked and intimidated Mr Barilaro on two occasions.

Mr Barilaro is currently suing Jordan Shanks, the comedian and political commentator behind the Friendly Jordies, over two sketch videos posted on YouTube.

 

Kristo Langker, 21, (left) a writer and producer for the FriendlyJordies YouTube page, has been charged with stalking NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro. Picture: FriendlyJordies
Langker was arrested at his home in Dulwich Hill, in Sydney’s inner-west. Picture: FriendlyJordies
NSW Police have now charged Landker over two incidents in which he allegedly stalked and intimidated the deputy premier, the first on April 19 at a speaking event at Macquarie University.

The next was allegedly on June 4 following the funeral for rugby league legend Bob Fulton.

The Guardian reports that as Mr Barilaro tried to leave the funeral, Langker approached and asked: "Deputy Premier, why are you suing my boss?

In a statement, NSW Police said Langker would be due to face court later this month.

"Police will allege the offences were made at Macquarie University on Monday 19 April 2021 and at Sydney on Friday 4 June 2021," NSW Police said in a statement.

"He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Newtown Local Court on Thursday 24 June 2021."

An apprehended violence order (AVO) has also been taken out by police against Langker for the protection of Mr Barilaro.

 

It’s alleged Langker approached Mr Barilaro on two occasions, one of which allegedly occurred after the state funeral for Bob Fulton. Picture: AAP/james Gourley
“We are highly disturbed by misinformation that police appear to have acted upon,” Mark Davis, lawyer for both Langker, said in a statement. Picture: FriendlyJordies
"We are highly disturbed by misinformation that police appear to have acted upon," Mark Davis, lawyer for both Mr Shanks and Langker, said in a statement.

"We have the video of the interaction with the deputy premier and it does not appear to accord with the police facts.

"During his arrest police charged into his home, pushing his mother to the ground and smashing his partner into a table."

 

The NSW Deputy Premier is currently suing comedian Jordan Shanks.
