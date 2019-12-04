Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YouTube’s algorithms have been under scrutiny over the past several years for its ‘rabbit hole’ effect.
YouTube’s algorithms have been under scrutiny over the past several years for its ‘rabbit hole’ effect.
Offbeat

YouTube boss’ hypocritical rule

by Nicolas Vega
4th Dec 2019 10:37 AM

YOUTUBE'S CEO doesn't let her own children use the platform.

Susan Wojcicki revealed in an interview on Sunday with CBS' 60 Minutes that she didn't allow her kids to use the main version of the video streaming site, allowing them only to use YouTube Kids.

"I allow my younger kids to use YouTube Kids, but I limit the amount of time that they're on it," the executive said. "I think too much of anything is not a good thing."

YouTube has come under fire in recent years for promoting inappropriate and sometimes disturbing videos to children through its algorithm. The Kids version of the site, which launched in April, provides a curated experience to children that walls them off from adult content.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki doesn’t want her kids watching too much of the platform she runs. Picture: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki doesn’t want her kids watching too much of the platform she runs. Picture: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

In 2017, YouTube was slammed for making money off videos of scantily clad children that had attracted scores of lewd comments. YouTube would run ads on these videos, many of which were uploaded by the children themselves, and then suggest another similar video of, say, a pre-teen in a nightgown.

Advertisers like Adidas, Mars and Hewlett-Packard pulled their YouTube advertising following an expose on the practice by the UK's The Times.

YouTube’s algorithms have been under scrutiny over the past several years for its ‘rabbit hole’ effect.
YouTube’s algorithms have been under scrutiny over the past several years for its ‘rabbit hole’ effect.

The company has since clamped down on search terms that bring up videos of young kids and has eliminated creeps' abilities to post comments on them.

"Nothing is more important to us than ensuring the safety of young people on the platform," Ms Wojcicki has previously said.

More Stories

internet media parenting social media youtube

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        premium_icon KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        News SMOKE will continue to affect the region today as the Colosseum bushfire burns for the ninth day.

        One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        premium_icon One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and truck accident in Boyne...

        Museum collection revamped ahead of East Shores move

        premium_icon Museum collection revamped ahead of East Shores move

        News A TREASURED museum has taken a good look at its collection before making a move to...

        Dental practice helps disadvantaged youth

        premium_icon Dental practice helps disadvantaged youth

        News Fanelli Dental is known for educating kids on oral hygiene, and this new move will...