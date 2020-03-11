Menu
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Crime

Youths smash up cafe, library, terrifying onlookers

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
11th Mar 2020 4:54 PM
YOUTHS have wreaked havoc in the Palmerston CBD, smashing the windows of Mosko's Market while terrified patrons and staff were barricaded inside, says a witness.

The group of youths have also smashed up the Palmerston Library.

A police spokesman said windows and furniture had been damaged during the afternoon rampage.

The incident started just after 2pm when the youths allegedly began to smash the cafe shopfront.

A witness said between six and 12 young people were involved, though police were unable to confirm this.

Police have called it a "serious incident" and have arrested four of the youths involved.

Police also received a number of calls from members of the public and viewed the incident on CCTV.

The police spokesman said it was going to be a protracted investigation.

"They will be working on this well into the evening," he said.

