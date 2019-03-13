Youthful Wallabys look will be the norm for coach Horan

EXCITED: Norm Horan looks to promote youth into his division one team.

RUGBY LEAGUE: New Gladstone Wallabys coach Norm Horan sees nothing but positive things with the newly-formed Gladstone Rugby League competition.

With no travel factor to and from Rockhampton as has been for some teams in previous seasons, Horan said the Gladstone-only competition will bring players back to the game.

"I think it's a really positive thing and will bring back players who have not played in a while, back to playing again," he said.

"We have now got an A-grade (division one) and a reserve grade team (division two) back and something we haven't had in a number of years."

Horan's men take on Gladstone Valleys at 7pm on Saturday at Marley Brown Oval in round one of the GRL.

He looks forward to what some of the young guns can do.

"Jayden Hansen is returning after a couple of years away and he's a winger," Horan said.

"Lochlan Winston is another young player and he'll play in the centres and lock.

"Chase Gourley is from our under-17s and has been playing really good footy on a wing in both our trial matches."

Horan said the older players have taken the influx of young, fresh blood on board.

"My background has been coaching juniors at Wallabys in the past 14 years and that's my big push to play more juniors," he said.

As for Saturday night's blockbuster, Horan expects a classic match and hopes to reverse the result from the trial game last month.

"I'm expecting a really big match from them and I think we'll go a lot better," he said.