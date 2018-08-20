Youth will benefit from Botanic to Bridge

COMPETITION: Chloe Bahnisch, Cyrena Dixon and Keira Gibson competed in the Secondary schools category in the Gladstone 2018 Botanic to Bridge fun run.

THE youth of Gladstone have 20,000 reasons to hang out at the PCYC after it received its beneficiary money from the Botanic to Bridge fun run.

Gladstone PCYC was presented with a $20,000 cheque at Sunday's race, which will go towards creating a YOUth Space drop-in lounge.

Youth and community development officer Bec Frost said the youth lounge would provide a safe place for youths to hang out with their mates.

"We're really looking forward to it... We've started to browse what we can use the space with and talking to teenagers who currently come to the skate park or who are involved in other programs," Ms Frost said.

"We have some plans already and hopefully we can get it up and running very quickly.

"We are very appreciative of the money we're receiving."

More than 3600 people entered this year's race.