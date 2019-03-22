Menu
FUN: Archery was one of many activities on offer during last year's Youth Week program in Gladstone.
YOUTH WEEK: Special 'Ninja Challenge' one of many activities

Noor Gillani
by
22nd Mar 2019 4:34 PM
THIS year's Youth Week is jam-packed with activities for every age.

The annual event will run from April 3-14 and feature activities for people aged 12-25, including several that are free.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the initiative would be hosted by council's engagement and partnership team in conjunction with local businesses and organisations.

"It gives them a chance to meet new people, try new things and see different parts of the region,” Cr Burnett said.

"Movie marathons, tennis coaching and kayaking are just some of the highlights but there is so much on offer.”

The Youth Week in 3D activity will teach the basics of 3D printing and laser engraving.

A two-day Ninja Challenge will mark the end of festivities.

"Families are invited to come and try their hand at the obstacle course which will come to life at Tondoon Botanic Gardens,” Cr Burnett said.

"The challenges include a wall climb, net crawl, ring swings, cannonball alley, peg board, rope forest, tyre squeeze, tyre run, balance beams and pole traverse.”

Bookings are necessary for some activities and age restriction may apply.

See the full program at gladstone.qld.gov.au/youth-events-and-activities

