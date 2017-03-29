Youth Week beginning on Friday

National Youth Week will be held from Friday March 31 to Sunday April 9.

CHILDREN won't have an excuse to be bored during the Easter holidays with Gladstone Regional Council's Youth Week activities.

Held from Friday, March 31 until Sunday, April 9, the Youth Week program has a diverse range of activities for young people aged between 12 and 25 years.

Into its seventh year, Youth Week events on March 31 include a Parents vs Kid Sports community event at the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Grounds; a free Hawaiian-themed End of Summer Party at Mount Larcom Youth Centre; and a Youth Week Disco at the Agnes Water Community Centre.

Pop Con, archery, street art, garden art, a fashion show, movie night and night skating are just some of the activities on offer during the 10-day festival.

There are more than 20 Youth Week events and activities organised by Gladstone Regional Council's Youth Development Team, in partnership with businesses and organisations.

Those interested in archery can join the Gladstone Field Archers for a free session on April 2 from 9-11am or from 1-3pm.

FUN: Archery is one of many activities on offer during Youth Week in Gladstone. Contributed

Participants will be able to test their skills at a variety of different targets with equipment supplied.

They must wear enclosed shoes and take a hat, sunscreen and water bottle to take part.

Further information on Youth Week can be viewed at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/youth-events-and-activities.