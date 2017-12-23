Youth unemployment on the rise across regional Queensland

More young people in the local region are facing unemployment this Christmas

YOUTH unemployment figures released this week show that youth unemployment is on the rise in the majority of Queensland regions.

The Fitzroy region, which incorporates both Gladstone and Rockhampton showed an increase to 12.1 per cent of young people unemployed, up from 9.7 per cent last year.

More than 60,000 unemployed young Queenslanders are looking for work.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said Queensland continued to sit well behind the national average in terms of youth unemployment.

The highest incidence in the state is in outback Queensland where 60.6 per cent of young people are unemployed.

The figure rose from 32.9 per cent in 12 months.

Mr Mander said it was heart-breaking to see youth job losses in the past 12 months, meaning a tough Christmas period for a lot of young Queenslanders.

"The Premier and her government need to stop burying their heads in the sand, admit there's a problem and start coming up with solutions," he said.

The Fitzroy region has recorded Queensland's worst level of overall job losses with 10,300 jobs lost in the past year and 600 lost in November.

"The sad fact is Fitzroy leads the state for job losses," Mr Mander said.

