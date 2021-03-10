Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

Year six students from seven schools in the region participated in the first inaugural Leader's Lead camp hosted by the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre.

Leadership was not lacking among the region’s youth when they came together for an educational camp this week.

Year Six students from seven schools in the region participated in the first inaugural Leader’s Lead camp hosted by the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre.

Twenty-four student captains from Tannum Sands SS, Kin Kora SS, Miriam Vale SS, Mount Larcom SS, Gladstone Central SS, Builyan SS and St Francis Catholic Primary participated in the leadership camp that was held on Monday and Tuesday.

During the camp, students underwent different leadership scenarios, played games and pitched an ongoing project for their school which they will present to their peers in term four.

Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre principal Michael Gabriel said the first of its kind program had been successful and he hoped to include more Gladstone region schools next year.

“The kids have really enjoyed it,” Mr Gabriel said.

“It’s been a nice mix of high energy team building opportunities, but the kids also tapped into their critical and deep thinking skills.

“I have big visions for (this program) to expand; next year I’d love to see the program have 50 to 60 kids from 25 schools.”

Tannum Sands State School student Zara said she had made a lot of new friends during the summit.

“Everybody worked really well as a team and lots of people have been helping us to improve our leadership skills,” Zara said.

“It’s been really fun to work with other students.”

Zara said she highly recommended the program to students in younger grades.

“There’s lots of things we can do here and it’s suitable for all grades to do.”