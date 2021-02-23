Youth program launches at Gladstone school

Gladstone State High School has partnered with StartUpGladstone to launch a new program which will help student's develop their problem-solving skills. L-R: GSHS Principal Garry Goltz, GSHS Teacher Benjamin Harvey, StartUp Gladstone's Stephen Strachan and Luis Arroyo, GAWB Board Member Maxine Brushe, Here for Gladstone's Kylie Devine-Hewitt and APLNG's Nataly Fay.

Gladstone State High School has partnered with StartUpGladstone to launch a new program which will help students develop their problem-solving skills.

The Youth Innov8ors pilot program focuses on student development through curriculum-based activities from the digital technologies sector.

The pilot will run over 10 weeks and will include around 150 students from Years 8 to 10. The students will be challenged with solving a real world problem put forward by program partners and mentor providers NBN and Gladstone Area Water Board and receive additional mentoring support from Oracle and Queensland Alumina Limited.

At the end of the 10 weeks, a handful of students will be selected to present their concepts at a “pitch day” presentation, where all involved can see the real world solutions the young minds have come up with.

StartUp Gladstone’s Luis Arroyo said the program aimed to encourage innovation in the younger generation.

“This program will support students to think outside the box and show them that the sky is the limit,” Mr Arroyo said.

The Youth Innov8ors pilot program will shape the formal launch of the program, which is due to commence in the second half of 2021.