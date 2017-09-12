Youth MP takes her ideas all the way to Brisbane

BRIGHT SPARK: Jasmine Elliott will represent Gladstone for the second time in this year's YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

JASMINE Elliott is a name you should get used to hearing.

The Toolooa State High School captain and aspiring surgeon was named Gladstone's Young Citizen of the Year in January.

She was also selected earlier this year to serve a second term as Gladstone's Youth MP in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

Jasmine will fly down to Brisbane once again on Sunday week along with more than 90 other young leaders from around the state for a week of writing and debating bills, giving speeches, and meeting with Queensland's VIPs.

"It's back into it, getting to know each other again, and just recapping all the stuff that's been going on for the past few months,” Jasmine told The Observer yesterday.

"It's a really full-on week.

"There's speech-writing until 1am and things like that, because there's so many different debates going on during the week. You've got to be on the ball.”

Jasmine is part of the Communities and Social Services committee, which is split into sponsoring and refuting teams.

Since their last forum earlier in the year, the committee has written and adopted amendments to a bill which will be presented to the Youth Parliament during this session.

"I was surprised - (the amendment process) wasn't quite as brutal as it was last year,” she said.

"You can speak on any bill as well, which is really handy if you end up with a bill that you don't really feel too passionate about.

"Last year I did talk on a lot of bills so I generally have something to say.”

Jasmine's committee has decided to re-jig the state's disaster relief arrangements - de-politicising the funding process by introducing colour-coded zones and establishing a government-sponsored insurance fund for farmers.

Jasmine's responsibility was leading the way on a section which would create a standardised database for volunteers to register before disasters struck.

"One of the parts which I thought would be controversial, but actually wasn't, was about giving unemployed young people incentives to complete disaster management training,” she said.

"They get those incentives, but then they have to volunteer at the next disaster.”

A meeting with Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan earlier in the year also turned the committee's attention to the Queensland Disaster Management Committee.

"They meet once or twice a year, and generally only when there's a disaster,” Jasmine said.

"So we thought a lot of responsibility being given to a committee that doesn't really meet didn't make a lot of sense.”

Jasmine said the increasing prevalence of natural disasters brought about by climate change was one reason governments needed to be more prepared.

"We need to have legislation that allows us to quickly respond,” she said.

Jasmine said any bill that passed the Youth Parliament had the potential to shape actual legislation in the future.

"If (politicians') interest is piqued by any of the ideas they see in the bill, they'll probably develop those ideas a bit further,” she said.

"In the past there's been ideas taken from youth bills such as legalising ride-share apps like Uber.

"It's very exciting to think your bills could be influencing the actual legislation put forward by the government.”

Jasmine's $400 participation fee was sponsored by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, and as a regional student, her travel was reimbursed by the State Government and the YMCA.