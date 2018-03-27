Youth leader a champion for Gladstone

BRIGHT FUTURE: Sarah Chadwick wants to see better things for Gladstone.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Sarah Chadwick wants to see better things for Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA260318PLMT

YEAR 11 student at Toolooa State High, Sarah Chadwick, is passionate about her region.

She's been selected to represent the seat of Gladstone in YMCA's Queensland Youth Parliament and will head to Brisbane next month to meet with other youth representatives.

"There's a lot of issues that need fixing and a lot of people complain about politics but no one is ready to step up and have a go at fixing the issues they complain about," Sarah said.

She said two of the issues she believed most needed attention were health care and disability services.

"Gladstone is a regional town, we've got a lot of opportunities where we can do things better," Sarah said.

"In public hospitals the wait times are really bad. They (the hospitals) are under-staffed and under-funded. I hope something can be done about that.

"I want to see better things for Gladstone."

Sarah said one of the reasons she applied to participate in YMCA's youth parliament initiative was to improve her public speaking skills.

But a far bigger reason is that eventually she wants to represent Gladstone in parliament for real.

She cited Labor senator Penny Wong as a role model and said more people identifying as LGBTQIA needed to be represented in parliament.

Deputy principal Danielle Willard said "as a school we are very proud of Sarah, she'll have a very bright future and we are looking to see where it takes her".