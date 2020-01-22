Menu
Aliana Chadwick, 13, Maresha Chadwick 11, and Kate James, 13, at the Festival of Summer opening
News

Youth festival attracts thousands

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 10:00 AM
The Gladstone Regional Council’s inaugural Festival of Summer has been deemed a success with 2500 attendees last week.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said organisers were thrilled with the response to the event, which took over from the original SUNfest.

“We were excited to receive such an enthusiastic reaction to this new approach, but will be looking for comments and suggestions during the official Youth Week in early April,” Cr Burnett said.

“That feedback will help us develop an even better event for next year.”

During the six days there were multiple sold out events including Gel Blasters, Learn 2 Surf and Kayaking at 1770, Fly High Silks and Aerial, Paint African Sunset, DIY Succulent Garden, Botanical Watercolour and DSLR photography.

About 2000 attendees came to the festival’s opening at Millennium Esplanade on Sunday, January 12.

The crowd created a colourful atmosphere setting the tone for the week and it continued as the program unfolded each day.

Wet conditions caused the inaugural Festival of Summer Sounds event to be moved from Marley Brown Oval to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday night, bringing the week of activities to a close.

The Festival of Summer will be back next year with a bigger and better program.

