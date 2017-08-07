Youth Council offers young residents chance to set sail

The Young Endeavour in the Gladstone Marina. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Gladstone Regional Council has offered its support to Gladstone Region Youth Council to purchase a berth on the national sail training ship (STS) Young Endeavour.

Council approved incentive funding of $1000 to the Gladstone Region Youth Council to assist the initiative.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said council commended the Gladstone Region Youth Council on its proposal to nominate a young local resident to sail on the tall ship off the Queensland coast.

"This initiative will provide one young resident in our region with the opportunity to experience and participate in the highly regarded Young Endeavour Youth Development program," Councillor Burnett said.

Gladstone Region Youth Council started seeking nominations for a berth aboard the STS Young Endeavour on August 1.

"Council applauds the Gladstone Region Youth Council on this positive initiative which will enable one of our young regional residents to set sail and embark on an exciting and memorable 10 day experience," Cr Burnett said.

Gladstone Region Youth Council Chair Tom Kirchner said the Youth Council was excited to offer the Young Endeavour opportunity.

"The Youth Council is excited to be part of this experience and is pleased to support and monitor the process," he said.

After the voyage the successful nominee will be required to provide a report/overview of the program to Youth Council members and councillors.

Nominations will be accepted until August 31 from young people between the ages of 16 - 23 who reside within Gladstone Region.

A Young Endeavour nomination form and guidelines are available on the council's website at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/youth-events-and-activities.

Details on the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme can be viewed at www.youngendeavour.gov.au/.