Youth Committee keeps kids hooked on HookUp

A COMMITTEE of six youth volunteers are working at Bray Park this weekend to make sure young kids stay hooked on HookUp.

Paige Gaffey and Lewis Cooper volunteered at the the event last year as part of their Certificate II studies.

After the experience Paige approached HookUp president Jennifer McGuire with the idea of forming a youth committee to help the event cater for the youngest in the crowd.

"We're basically trying to get more kids in the park,” she said.

"We were seeing a lot of smaller kids wanting to go home, and obviously their parents had to go home then too.”

Paige now chairs the Boyne Tannum HookUp Youth Committee, while Lewis serves as vice chair.

Lewis said the event had always catered for older kids with rides and fishing competitions but until this year there hadn't been all that much for very young children.

"The little kids might see the XXXX tents and just go 'I have no idea what that is',” he said.

The committee lobbied local businesses, including major sponsor McDonalds Boyne Island, for support with the idea.

"We've got games and craft activities now at our tent... we're selling hats and temporary tattoos,” Paige said.

"We've also had competitions leading all the way up to HookUp.”

Lewis said he was especially proud of the committee's social media outreach, including a Snapchat filter created specifically for the event by Elevate Media.

"That's a first (for the HookUp) and it doesn't happen very often around here,” he said.

"The geofence runs all the way around the park - people can walk around anywhere inside that digital fence and use the filter.”