Picture: MATHEW FARRELL
Picture: MATHEW FARRELL
Crime

Youth charged with attempted armed robbery

18th Sep 2019 10:21 AM
A 16-YEAR-OLD has been charged with the attempted armed robbery of a McDonald's store at Invermay.

In a brief statement on Wednesday morning, police said the Riverside youth had been charged in relation to the alleged incident, which occurred on Monday evening.

Police will allege the male juvenile jumped over the counter of the fast food store with a knife and demanded money from the cash registers.

Police said he was due to appear in the Launceston Youth Justice Court on Wednesday.

