'You're the boss, mate': Man won't stop interrupting magistrate

A MAN who said he had "unknowingly" ingested methamphetamine before police pulled him over along the Bruce Highway, turned Gladstone Magistrates Court on its head yesterday.

Rocking up to court in his blue footy shorts early Monday morning, Selwyn Noel Eather, 53, kept to himself in the back of the courtroom and sat through a long list of other cases before it was his turn to step up to the bench.

But his quiet demeanour did not last.

Appearing unrepresented, he explained his situation to the court, wasting no time in proclaiming he would not have and could not have consumed methamphetamine on March 13, 2017 as he was on his way to his father's.

In a booming voice that undoubtedly carried all the way up to Magistrate Melanie Ho and beyond, Eather pleaded guilty to one count of driving while a drug was in his system before taking his seat.

The court was told Eather originally had the traffic matter listed for trial because he disagreed with the results of the roadside breath analysis.

However, after the trial was de-listed because of a court administrative error, the defendant changed his plea to guilty, telling Ms Ho he simply could not afford to fund a trial.

But as the prosecution read out the particulars of the charge against Eather, the man acting as his own legal counsel continuously interjected with his own comments during the proceedings.

Directly after Eather was shown a copy of his history by the prosecutor, he interrupted again, questioning the validity of the two prior traffic offences in his history brought before the court by police.

Clearly frustrated by the unrelenting interruptions, Ms Ho raised her voice at the man before her, telling him "Be quiet", to which Eather replied "You're the boss ... mate," and took his seat.

But not one minute had passed before Eather was back on his feet again, telling the court he had not knowingly ingested methamphetamine but rather the drug Sudafed.

"I have been on Sudafed since '93," he said.

Eather explained he had been in a car accident more than 24 years ago, causing him to constantly take the medication.

According to experts, Sudafed contains the drug pseudoephedrine that can be chemically modified to produce methamphetamine.

After adjourning the matter until the afternoon so the defendant could see duty lawyer Jun Pepito, Ms Ho disqualified Eather from driving for six months.

He was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.