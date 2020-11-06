‘YOU’RE NOTHING’: Man’s violent words as he choked partner

A man choked his partner twice during a trip which was meant to rekindle their relationship.

A man choked his partner twice during a trip which was meant to rekindle their relationship.

WHAT was meant to be a holiday road trip to reignite the romance in a broken down relationship, ended in a violent attack.

The man, who legally cannot be named, was 38 at the time.

He was on a road trip from Weipa to Agnes Water at the time and stopped at Gladstone on January 31.

He was with a woman he had been in a relationship with, on and off, for 13 years.

They were previously married but had separated.

They had been trying to rekindle the relationship.

At Gladstone, the couple had been staying with another person when something upset the man’s partner.

An exchange ensued before it escalated.

The man grabbed his victim by the neck, picked her up by the throat and slammed her into a car.

He squeezed her for about 10 seconds, stopping her breathing.

While choking her he said “f--- you, you’re nothing but a piece of s---.”

The violence continued the next morning.

The woman went to grab her car keys and wallet and the man told her not to touch the car.

She told him to go, and in response the man grabbed her around the neck and threw her against a wall.

He squeezed her neck while pushing her up against a wall, before throwing her to the floor.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

It was neighbours who saw the attack and called the police.

The man told the police a different version of events which had not been accepted, and he was taken into custody.

The man, now 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Thursday to two counts of choking and one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke told the court the man had been convicted of another violent offence against the same partner in 2011.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said the hiatus in the man’s criminal history was not indicative of someone who resorted to violence.

Mr Moon said the man had no intention of further contact with the woman and upon release, divorce proceedings were likely to commence.

Judge Michael Burnett noted the man’s positive employment history which included an offer for work before he went into custody.

However he said the man’s behaviour during the offences was “concerning” and not a way to treat his life partners.

The man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, having already spent 278 days in pre-sentence custody.