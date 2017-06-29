25°
'You're not going anywhere': Daughters watch dad's violent assault on mum

Sarah Barnham
| 29th Jun 2017 6:21 PM
WIELDING a 30cm long knife, a Gladstone man charged at his wife of 30 years...but he didn't stab her.

Just at the last moment, he dropped the knife and punched her in the face instead.

This scene was just one of many the Gladstone man's two adult daughters had to watch.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of a domestic violence protection order breach and one count of common assault.

The court heard that on Boxing Day police and paramedics were called to a New Auckland address where the man, his wife and their two adult daughters were staying.

At about 2am the man got into bed and lay down next to his wife, the court heard.

A fight broke out between the pair; the man began to yell at his wife threatening to "cut her throat", the court heard.

His wife got up and left the room, with her husband quick to follow behind.

He began to bang on the door of the room one of his daughters was sleeping in, yelling abuse the whole time.

The man went down into the kitchen and grabbed the kitchen knife, holding it out in front of him and beginning to walk quickly towards his wife.

Instead of using it on her, he dropped it at the last moment and used his open palm to strike her in the face causing her to fall to the floor. He grabbed her and pulled her up, but she broke free and ran towards the bedroom.

After locking the front door of the house, he began to chase her, yelling out: 'You're not going anywhere, you sl*t."

He chased her around the house before she ran outside through the front door, which one of his daughters had unlocked.

The man hit his wife in the face twice using an open palm, still yelling abuse. His daughters tried to intervene, but instead called the ambulance after seeing their mother take two blows to the face.

The woman, sitting on the front steps of the house, called out to her daughters, but her husband told her to "shut up" and said he would "knock her out".

Both an ambulance and police officers arrived at the scene scene, and the man denied any physical violence.

He was arrested and spent 136 days in custody, the court heard. Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was released on bail for the offending on May 6.

She said he and his wife had been separated for six months, however there was a chance for reconciliation between the two.

The part-heard sentence was adjourned for mention in August 25.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said she wanted further submissions from both defence and prosecution in regards to sentencing.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

