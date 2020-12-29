You’re not alone this festive season – reach out for help

The festive season may be a time for family and celebrations for many people, but for others it can be a period of loneliness and desperation.

For those doing it tough, you are never alone.

A plethora of resources and help is available to assist the most dire circumstances – including the Royal Flying Doctor Service Small Talk, Big Difference campaign and the Federal Government’s Head to Health website.

RFDS Outback Mental Health clinical lead Dr Tim Driscoll said the campaign website contained podcasts, webinars and downloadable resources which aimed to promote better connections to support mental health and wellbeing.

“Our two latest podcast episodes focus on talking to your GP about mental health concerns and nurturing healthy and intimate relationships,” he said.

“For those experiencing mental health concerns, your GP or local health centre can be a good place to start, offering direct support and linking you in with professionals who can help you through the hard times.

“This time of year can provide a good opportunity to reconnect with a loved one. Learn about the processes which are detrimental to intimacy and vitality and receive practical advice to nurture your relationships.”

Dr Driscoll said Small Talk, Big Difference podcast episodes had been listened to more than 1500 times since the campaign was launched in July this year.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

“I encourage community members to visit the campaign website and explore the podcasts and webinars on offer, if you haven’t done so already,” he said.

“Downloadable resources such as information sheets, posters, flyers and even a kids activity book are also available.

“Ultimately, the Small Talk, Big Difference campaign is equipping people with the skills and knowledge to better connect with their own community, as well as health professionals.

“Please make the most of these resources and share with family and friends.”

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Head to Health website helped people take control of their mental health in a way they were most comfortable with and could complement face-to-face therapies.

“Evidence shows that for many people, digital interventions can be as effective as face-to-face services,” Mr Hunt said.

“Head to Health provides a one-stop shop for services and resources delivered by some of Australia’s most trusted mental health service providers.

“They include free or low-cost apps, online support communities, online courses and phone services.

“Head to Health provides a place where people can access support and information before they reach crisis.”

For more information visit the Head to Health website or the RFDS Small Talk Big Difference website.

Reach out for help here:

Beyond Blue – ph 1300 22 4636

Gladstone Hospital Mental Health Service – ph 07 4976 3244

Lifeline – ph 13 11 14

Mental Health Access Line – ph 1300 642 255 (1300 MH CALL)

