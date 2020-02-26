Gladstone mum's heartfelt message: 'You're not alone'

Debbie Schulze wants to raise suicide awareness after her son took his life in 2016. She will be at the Ride 4 Lives Suicide Ride this Saturday.

DEBBIE Schulze knew her family needed support after they experienced an unthinkable loss - but she had no idea where to turn.

It was Mother's Day 2016 when Debbie found out her son, James Henzell, took his own life at the age of 32.

"It was the hardest day I've ever had to live through," Debbie said.

"I don't think he had known what day it was, but I had guilt for a long time."

Debbie said she did not know the extent of the mental health challenges James went through.

"He was always the happy-go-lucky sort of guy," she said.

"If we went to a barbecue he wouldn't be sitting with the blokes drinking, he'd be out mucking around with all the kids.

"A lot of it was hidden from me, he just didn't want me to know."

In 2017, Debbie joined the Gladstone Suicide Bereavement Support Group and then later Ride for Lives to help cope with her loss.

Debbie, now a support worker for Gladstone Suicide Bereavement Group and an active member of Ride 4 Lives, advocates for suicide awareness and support throughout the community.

This Saturday Debbie will join hundreds of motorbike riders and car drivers in a ride from Gladstone Marina to the Calliope Historical Village.

"We're just trying to spread awareness because since we lost our son we are hearing about more people losing their lives," she said.

"Sometimes (people) just think there is no way out of their situation … but they just got to realise they are not alone, they're never alone."

Ride 4 Lives will meet at the Gladstone Marina.

Registrations start at 7am with a $35- $50 entry fee.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 131 114.