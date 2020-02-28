MAGIC OF SURFING: Ron Newley is proud of his heritage and wants to bring more indigenous people into surfing.

SURFING: Ron Newley is a proud indigenous man who wants more of his people get into surfing.

Newley, who lives at Agnes Water was born in Brisbane and has spent time at Cape Yorke to learn more about his culture, grew up in Gladstone with the Goreng Goreng people.

He will compete at the Wandiyali ATSI Indigenous Classic on Saturday and Sunday in Newcastle.

“I believe that I’m the oldest competitor but definitely one from the most northern part who are competing,” Newley, 56, said.

He suffered an injury that forced him out of the sport.

So he headed north for 10 years.

“I went to Cape York to learn about culture and where I’m from which is the Wuthathi people or ‘white sands’ people,” Newley said.

“I went there to heal myself.”

MOTIVATION NEVER LEAVES

His hunger to get back on the board never waned.

“I came out of Cape York to return to surfing and have been back three years now,” Nelwey said.

He had a range of injury setbacks with a back injury and dislocated shoulders and fingers.

Now Newley is fighting fit and ready to tackle the waves at Merewether Beach this weekend.

“I’m battling on and people say ‘you’re just a powerhouse and you do what young people do’,” he said.

LIVING IN THE 70s

Surfing takes Newley back to the 1970s when he and his mates hung out at the BP service station at Tannum Sands.

“There were about 20 to 30 of us and I was not allowed to come to Agnes Water back then until I knew how to surf the big waves,” he said.

Indeed he caught on very quickly and rode the waves on the Sunshine Coast as well.

Newley has ambitions.

“I want to promote surfing as a culture and for my people to stay healthy,” he said.

“I work with Robbie Page who is an indigenous former Pipeline Masters champion.

“We want to develop kids in surfing.”

