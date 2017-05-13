25°
'You're gonna' cop a flogging' Man spends night in jail

Sarah Barnham
| 13th May 2017 1:01 PM
A SIMPLE gesture turned into a messy argument for a Gladstone couple, one of who ended up spending a night in the watch-house.

A Gladstone man pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to a breach of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending occurred at two Gladstone residencies on Thursday, initially kicking off at the home of the sister of the aggrieved.

Mr Reece said the couple were enjoying a few beverages together at the house, when the defendant asked the aggrieved to get him a drink.

The court heard the aggrieved handed the defendant a drink, but when he refused to drink it straight away, she snatched it back from him, calling him "ungrateful”.

The pair got into a verbal fight, with the defendant calling the aggrieved a (expletive) multiple times.

Mr Reece said the defendant left the residency and went home.

A few hours at about 7pm later the aggrieved arrived at the unit the couple shared, realising she had been locked out.

The aggrieved continuously knocked on the door yelling at the defendant to let her in.

The court heard when he finally answered at the door, he said to her: "you are going to cop a flogging”.

When the aggrieved threatened to go back to her sister's house, he told her the unit would be trashed upon her return.

During the argument the defendant smashed a glass candle on the floor.

The police arrived on scene and the defendant was taken into custody,

The defendant's defence lawyer said her client was only 19, but had been in a relationship with the aggrieved.

She said the fight started when the aggrieved took back the drink she had gotten for her partner when he refused to drink it straight away.

The defence lawyer said her client left the residence to "de-escalate” the argument, so when the aggrieved returned to the apartment they shared he refused to let her in.

She said it must be noted that there was no physical violence or assault in the protection order breach, and that her client was initially trying to avoid the confrontation.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring said that it was obvious the defendant "lost his cool”.

He said despite that, if he was ever to act on his anger physically towards the aggreived, it was likely he would face a prison sentence.

The man was fined $600 with a conviction recorded.

