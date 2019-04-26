'You're f--king retards': Woman's Ocean St tirade at cops

OVERREACTION: Riley Kathleen Stumer, 19, was arrested after she verbally abused police who would not search for her phone.

OVERREACTION: Riley Kathleen Stumer, 19, was arrested after she verbally abused police who would not search for her phone.

A YOUNG woman who wanted police officers to search for her missing phone wound up arrested after she twice shouted they were "f--king retards" when they refused.

Riley Kathleen Stumer, 19, approached the officers patrolling Ocean St at 3.45am on April 7 and advised her mobile phone was missing and that she wanted them to search for it.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court when officers advised they were engaged in other activities, Riley shouted "Well you are all f--king retards" and walked off.

Senior Constable Burrell told the court when police advised Stumer to stop, she repeated herself and was arrested as a result of her behaviour.

Stumer today pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance, which the court heard was the second similar offence on her criminal history.

Riley Kathleen Stumer lost her temper when police could not help her find her phone.

Legal Aid lawyer Davina Lucas said Stumer was intoxicated and celebrating a friend's birthday when she became "stressed" about her phone, and that her client's behaviour was "out of character".

Magistrate Rod Madsen did not accept this as Stumer was on a good behaviour bond for contravening a direction at the time she verbally abused police.

Ms Lucas told the court Stumer worked fulltime in hospitality but hoped to study nursing at university.

Magistrate Rod Madsen asked Stumer if she was going to stop drinking, and suggested she hold off on alcohol for about five years.

Stumer agreed it would be a "good idea" before she as fined $300.

Magistrate Madsen ordered Stumer forfeit her good behaviour bond and did not record a conviction.