‘You’re f---ing bulls--t: Outburst turns fine to jail time

A MARIJUANA fan exchanged a hefty fine for jail time when he tried to convince a magistrate of the drug's merits during a expletive-filled court outburst.

Rhys William Guest, 29, shook his head as he was sentenced for possessing 197 grams of marijuana, mixed with tobacco, and drug utensils at his Coolum Beach home on August 7.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford said police searched the home about 7am while Guest and his partner were present.

Defence lawyer Codi Dalley told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court, Guest was father of two young children, had recently lost his job as a chef and was a long-time drug user.

Guest pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils that had been used.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said significant gaps in Guest's drug offending had prevented him facing a more serious punishment than fines.

But when Guest interjected to claim his doctor had recommended he smoke marijuana, Mr Madsen rethought the sentence.

"It's a natural plant, it grows in the dirt, there's nothing wrong with it," Guest argued.

Mr Madsen responded "it's illegal", and said jail was no longer a sentence of last resort given Guest's attitude and suggestion he would not stop using drugs.

Mr Madsen sentenced Guest to two months' jail wholly suspended for a year, and fined him $400 for possessing the utensils.

"You're f---ing bulls--t," Guest shouted as he stormed towards the exit.

"Why'd you come into my house? Someone said I was selling meth, f--king leave me alone you dogs."

Mr Madsen warned Guest his behaviour would land him in the watch-house before the defendant stormed out of the room.