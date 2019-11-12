‘You’re dangerous’: Man’s violent offending to girlfriend, strangers

Victims of domestic and family violence in Mackay have very few options when it comes securing to low-income housing in the region.

A GLADSTONE courier driver was described as a “menace” and “dangerous” when a court was told of his violent offending towards an ex-partner and to random people on the street.

Matthew Alan Kennedy, 23 pleaded guilty to several charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday including common assault, wilful damage, commit public nuisance within the vicinity of a licensed premises and contravene requirement of police.

The court was told on January 27, 2019 Kennedy was on a holiday with his former partner in Surfers Paradise.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the pair had been drinking the night before and had an argument in a taxi. At about 1am that morning Kennedy climbed up to the rear entrance of the unit he and the aggrieved were staying in and kicked a screen door to get access inside.

The aggrieved was in the bathroom when Kennedy approached the bathroom door and “ripped” it off the hinges. Kennedy also punched the door several times before turning to the aggrieved.

The court was told the pair began to argue when he grabbed her and threw her onto a couch. The court was told she had several red marks around her throat.

Kennedy was again involved in violent offending on July 13 on Goondoon St.

The court was told about 11.3pm Kennedy was involved in an argument with a group of men and he punched one of them in the face. He then followed another man with the intention of fight – the court was told.

Police, unaware of the assault at the time, issued Kennedy with a ‘move on’ direction and order to leave Gladstone’s safe night precinct.

But he was seen by police in the same area a few hours later.

At the time of offending Kennedy was on a Supreme Court suspended sentence for serious drug charges where he spent one year behind bars on a three year, six month jail term.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Kennedy was taking steps to turn his life around and had gotten a job as a courier driver.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow said it was appalling how Kennedy treated his partner.

“Just because you are in a bad mood, you would take it out on her … if you can’t handle your alcohol then don’t drink,” Mr Morrow said.

“You are a menace … and dangerous.”

Kennedy was sentenced to three months’ jail with immediate parole and placed on a nine month probation order.

He was also banned from Gladstone’s safe night precinct for one year.

Kennedy was committed back to the Supreme Court to face sentence for offending while on a suspended jail term.