‘You’re a chicken nugget’: Thieves assault Woolies staff

SHOCKING video has revealed the moments two brazen thieves abused and assaulted staff of a Gold Coast supermarket who confronted them.

No charges have been laid against the offenders.

The footage, filmed on March 21 but published on social media on Sunday, shows two girls, hoodies bulging with unidentified objects, arguing with staff as they attempted to leave the store.

One girl - wearing a navy Tommy Jeans hoodie, grey tights, red and white slides, a pulled-down black face mask and a half-bleached ponytail - storms up to one young staff member, shirtfronting her before pushing her on the chest with both hands.

"You're a f***ing chicken nugget," the offender appears to yell.

A male staffer watches as an older female staff member intervenes, getting between the attacker and the young staffer.

Two girls were filmed abusing staff at Woolworths Metro Sundale, in Southport, on March 21, 2021. Video: Katrina Taylor

Customers gasp and a father shields his young daughter from the escalating tousle.

The teen then confronts the older woman, pushing her and hurling foul insults with clenched fists before being dragged away by her accomplice, a girl in her early teens wearing a black and grey Nike hooded jacket and black tights.

"Don't f***ing touch me s***," the girl snarls at the staff member.

"Do you think I'm scared of you?"

Lawyer Katrina Taylor was pushed by the second girl after she began filming the incident.

Ms Taylor said the girls had been overtly putting goods from the store under their clothes and became enraged when staff asked them to put it back.

"I only filmed the end of it, there was a lot more that happened," she said.

"Both their hoodies were absolutely packed full of stuff, it was so obvious.

"Then they just tried to walk out."

Ms Taylor said the situation escalated from there.

"They just started absolutely screaming at the top of their lungs and swearing - they both had the most disgusting mouths on them," she said.

"There were multiple staff members that they were pushing and hitting.

"It's my local Woolies, I'm going to protect the staff if they need it.

"I took out my phone because I thought the police were going to want to see the faces of these girls.

"People I've shown the footage to said they're well-known for doing this sort of thing."

A police spokeswoman said the offenders had not been found and the investigation was still open.

The spokeswoman said police had attended the store after staff called triple-0 and that no injuries were reported.

The Bulletin has approached Woolworths for comment.

Originally published as 'You're a chicken nugget': Thieves assault Woolies staff