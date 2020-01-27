Menu
YOUR VOTE: Readers send in their favourite photos

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
LANDSCAPES and beaches have again dominated the genres of photos sent in to The Observer by readers when we asked you to share your photos for our cover image.

The one with the most likes was chosen for our Facebook page’s cover photo.

This week’s winning photo goes to Sarah Marie Ford for her photo of Facing Island.

She captioned the image “a piece of paradise in our own backyard”.

Residents can help make the news by posting stories to our Facebook page or to our website gladstoneobserver.com. au/your-story/.

