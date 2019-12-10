Menu
Picture: Jaideep Fernandes
News

YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SKY LINES and drone shots have again dominated the genres of photographs sent in to The Observer by readers.

We asked you to share your photos for our cover image and the one with the most likes was chosen for our Facebook page's cover photo.

This week's winning photo was taken by Joe Perchard.

Photos
View Gallery

Residents can help make the news by posting stories and pictures to Facebook or by visiting https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/your-story/

It is simple to do and completely free.

gladstone facebook cover photos reader's vote
