Your ultimate guide to snagging a fish at HookUp

HOWZAT! Still one of the special photos from past HookUps. The three-day festival starts today at Bray Park, Boyne Island.

ARE you stuck on where to throw your line? Have your eye on the big prize?

Tide times, fish types - we've got you covered.

Welcome to the ultimate HookUp fishing guide that will help you hook a pearler.

This weekend is set to be one of the better lunar phases and weather forecasts we have seen for a while.

The predictions for the wind strength is to rise tomorrow afternoon.

I reckon come Sunday, those who didn't make the Saturday weigh-in because they were making their way back from the reef will have their fish on ice and bring them in on Sunday arvo.

Coming off the full moon earlier this week, these past few days and even prior to the full moon, the red fish have been on the chew with some amazing red emperor ending up in the esky.

This weekend's tides will be ideal for hitting the deep spots as we approach the smaller tides of the last quarter lunar phase.

During the day there is only 1.5m between high and low tides but the night-time tide is around 2m between top and bottom.

This week we have included a rough mud map of the region so that those visitors to this part of the Southern Great Barrier Reef can understand places like Cabbage Patch, Yellowpatch, Outer Wides, Fishtail, Jenny Lind Bank, as well as many others.

Travelling to a new area and listening on the radio, people do talk a different language.

I found this out one day while in Roslyn Bay Marina, when some halfwit started talking about fishing in the "half-acre paddock” or something along those lines.

Another was casting a line around "the hole in the wall” in the Fitzroy.

It was gibberish to me.

This time of year, the big spanish are in the region and the one pictured was caught outside Pancake Creek around Outer Rock.

Leaving from Boyne River

There is myriad of places to fish in this region.

Given the forecast for today, many with a boat of 5+m will be heading out to the close reefs being Rod Cod Shoals, Masthead Island, Lamont Reef and all spots in between.

The likes of Seal Rocks and Jenny Lind Bank between Tannum and Rodds Bay is a handy distance for those looking to stay close. Grassies, parrot and decent pelagics such as spanish mackeral hang around these areas.

Heading north, the outside of Facing Island is littered with coral and good ground with excellent grassies, trout and the odd cluster of nannygai.

Spanish mackeral also patrol along the front of the island, feeding off the schools of bait fish and other bits and pieces.

Plenty of long-tail tuna and cobia also in the mix.

Being around 23 nautical miles out, Rock Cod Shoals and Tullarook have been fishing very well with good numbers of red throat emperor (sweetlip) parrot and plenty of baldy bream.

The shoulders and some of the ground around these two spots do hold some amazing red emperor, however you need to hunt for them.

On the way to these locations we have spots between the ships and the channel plus 12 Mile, which is just the other side of the ships.

Use your sounder to find some coral bommies.

The pressure areas of Lamont and Masthead are also the ideal areas to start targeting for trout, and sweeties.

Leaving from Gladstone

Leaving from Gladstone certainly does leave many options open.

From heading south along Facing Island or north along Curtis up to Rundle Island and the ground out front and north of Cape Capricorn.

The later is where some massive grunter hang around an old barge on the bottom.

And further north (you'll have to look) there are good numbers of reds and nannygai.

Over nighting in yellowpatch is always good.

Some of my mates like Mark Paton and all his pirate crew will be in the creek.

Around Rundle Island there are some whopping big spanish mackeral too - some knocking on the 30+kg.

Looking out to the reef, many will head to Masthead, Wistari, Sykes and Bromfield Reefs but others will head towards Northwest Island and fish Douglas, Innaminca, and Guthrie Shoals chasing those big reds, monstrous spanish, some fat as trout and the odd 28kg cobia.

Leaving from Seventeen Seventy

For those staying down at Seventeen Seventy/ Agnes Water, you also have an amazing array of options to fish from the Inner and Outer Wides to Lady Musgrave, Boult, and Fitzroy Reefs.

All of these reefs are very close to Seventeen Seventy and have been fishing extremely well with great numbers of reds and trout from the inner and outer wides as well as big schools of spaniards!

There are some cobia in among them so don't think you have a shark as it might be one amazing tasting fish.

For those not looking to go out too far, the spots such as inner and outer rock off Bustard Head are the ideal hotspot for pelagics and trout.

There are a lot of small cod around these areas but rig up with decent hooks to prevent the little tackers from jumping on.

The reef systems of Boult and Fitzroy are amazing spots for Coral trout, sweetlip and big red emperor.

And a little further out along the 100m line, huge pearl perch, solid snapper and massive reds will test the arms.

Those looking for some shelter from the breeze and possibly seas over the weekend will be lining up Fitzroy and Lady Musgrave Lagoons or the inside of Sykes Reef as well as Broomfield.

Sitting in the lee of Masthead and Northwest Islands, however, does allow you to keep a line wet during the night.

Inshore

The Boyne River has some amazing barra just waiting to be caught, plenty of bream, mangrove jack and grunter.

The Calliope River is also renowned for the 1+m barra, big blue salmon, huge king or threadfin, as well as some excellent jack up stream slightly behind the snags.

The Narrows, Grahams Creek, including Rawbelle, and Hobble Gully, are havens for mangrove jack, barra, and big bream.

Lake Awoonga is going to be a massive hotspot with temps still holding enabling the anglers to really focus on those three-tagged barramundi as they are worth five grand ($5000) each!

The trick is to think like a barra - where is the warmer water going to be and where is the best oxygenated water going to be?

Do not make a sound and if you see someone in a quiet bay or stretch of water, don't be a goose and cruise past them making a racket.

Give them a wide berth.

Other spots such as Rodds Bay, Pancake Creek, Middle Creek, Jenny Lind, Roundhill Creek and Baffle Creek have amazing ecosystems, which yield excellent flathead, bream, jack, and whiting.

Most of which you'll need to keep alive to qualify for any of the prizes for those categories.

For those without a boat

Fishing from the bank anywhere along the Boyne River will always present as a great way to catch a barra, bream or a salmon.

If you are keen for some beach fishing, get yourself a permit from the Boyne Island Community Centre or online for Lillies Beach.

You can get them online and have a bash at the whiting and flathead, which litter the gutters all the way up to the end.

Do the right thing, however, and don't destroy what you came to enjoy (onya Brownie).

And drive carefully obeying the road rules and the conditions of the permit.

The hot water outlet at NRG power station is another haunt for big barra, along with other species that enjoy a warm bath.

Those walking the backs of the Boyne around Benaraby will have great success with light gear and small lures chasing jack and bream.

If you are not involved with VMR then I encourage you to do so because it might save your skin one day.

Finally, this weekend is all about enjoying yourself and having some great fun with family and friends.

Having seen this event from the very start, way back in 1995, it still warms my heart to see it happening 23 or so years later.

Well done to all involved, from the sponsors through to the volunteers and the committee.

All the very best for a safe and successful event.

'May the fourth' be with you!

Hooroo,

Dags