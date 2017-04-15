Your ultimate guide for the Harbour Festival

THOUSANDS of people poured into the Gladstone marina today to enjoy a day of carnival rides and entertainment.
With entertaining rides, free activities, loads of food, market stalls and entertainment, the choices are endless this Easter.
There are lots of activities running right through until tomorrow, the final day of the harbour festival this year.
WHAT'S ON EASTER SUNDAY
- 9am to 3pm - Gladstone and District Philatelic Society Stamp Fair, CQUni Leo Zussino Building
- 9am to 2pm - Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society annual Easter display, Bill Robertson Toyota, Hanson rd
- From 9am - HMAS Gladstone guided tours
- 10am to midday - Golding's face painting, free
- 10am - Kid's yoga, free (BYO mat or towel)
- 10.30am to 2pm - Sand art
- 11am to 1pm - Balloon art
- 3pm - Saul's Mouse Circus
- 5.30pm - Ozzie and Friends Twilight Street Parade
- 6pm - Roving street entertainers
- 7pm - The Kings of Country Rock Show