Your story will help others: Book to help cyclone victims

WE WEREN'T SPARED COMPLETELY: Dion Bichel said his Bororen property received about 200ml of rain when ex-tropical cyclone Debbie came through.

CYCLONE DEBBIE was a calamity that stretched hundreds of kilometres and devastated not just our community but communities across two states.

Now The Observer is doing its bit for the recovery effort - and we need your help.

Debbie's devastating winds and consequent floods left nine dead, cost more than $1 billion dollars and will take years to recover and repair.

But amidst the carnage have emerged remarkable stories of heroism - from the small but important gestures of people running sausage sizzles to feed people during the clean-up, to the harrowing detail of the drowning mother trying desperately to save her children near Tweed.

Here in Gladstone we saw some significant wind damage out on the highway communities of Bororen and Miriam Vale while the city copped damaging flash flooding as the ex-tropical cyclone flew by.

To honour all of those who showed true spirit and heroism, we are producing a special glossy book retelling the stories of those fighting back against everything Debbie could throw at them.

Produced by The Observer, the book will cover Debbie's trail from Townsville to Lismore.

All profits from the sale of the book will be going to support the recovery effort and it will be sold in your local newsagent next month.

To kick things off we're asking The Observer readers to tell us what stories of heroism they encountered during Debbie.

It might be someone you spotted caring for battered wildlife or a local church group helping clean up after flooding.

Or perhaps it was a local SES worker plucking someone from a swollen river or even a power worker doing extraordinary things to get the power back on after the wild winds.

We need you to help us honour Debbie's heroes.

"Help us help those still in need by telling these wonderful stories,” editor Jon Ortlieb said.

"And then help again by buying a copy of the book so we raise more funding for the recovery fightback.”

We'll have more information and how you can get the book in coming weeks.

Email your story or pictures to newsroom@gladstone observer.com.au.