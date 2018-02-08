YOUR SAY: Who in Gladdy would play Croc Dundee?

Di Paddick, Rebecca Lush, Maria Smith, Mary Whyte, Lyn Lee and Jo Duke from the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery.

Di Paddick, Rebecca Lush, Maria Smith, Mary Whyte, Lyn Lee and Jo Duke from the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery. Matt Taylor GLA070218VOXP

IT SOUNDS like a stitch up, but it's not - momentum is building behind Gladstone's bid to host a Crocodile Dundee movie.

With a crocodile population that would put Rockhampton to shame, Gladstone's beaches, waterways and outback appeal have all been put forward as big selling points for our great city.

But on the off chance Aussie icon Paul Hogan doesn't grace our shores, residents have put together a contingency plan as to who might fill the lead role.

With businesses starting to throw their support behind the campaign, many staff consider their managers to be perfect fits for the role.

The ladies at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum believe it might even be time to see an Aussie sheila fill the part.

"We have a lot of locally well known people, but we think a female Dundee would be good," curator Jo Duke said.

Danni Whelan and Tayla Allen from Last Wave Surf Shop. Matt Taylor GLA070218VOXP

"We thought maybe Hayley Marsten would be great and she could sing them into being compliant.

"Either that or Christine McKee from The Observer, using the idea that the pen is mightier than the sword, so she won't need a big knife."

Creative ideas flowed down Goondoon St as Georgia Wakefield and Grace Baguiligan from Lightbox threw their manager's name into the mix.

"We'd just go with our boss, Antonio Zussino," they said.

"His personality is pretty easygoing, he's a bit of a bogan and probably wrestles crocs in his spare time."

Alex Unsworth from The Dock at East Shores was also quick to thrust his boss Jeremy Hastings into the limelight.

Maddie Condron, Emma Job, Duncan Richardson, Jude Mullins and Jaylene Petera from Reef Hotel Gladstone Matt Taylor GLA070218VOXP

"He'd be perfect," Alex said. "Just the mannerisms he's got, he's as Aussie as you can get."

The staff at Gladstone's Reef Hotel had different ideas, throwing Wayne Butcher's name into the mix.

"We think Wayne Butcher would make an excellent Croc Dundee, because he just fits the bill," they said.

Last Wave Surf Shop staff said one of their heroic dads was the best fit.

"Chris Allen from Gladstone Designer Homes would be perfect, he's been around crocs and is just an all-round Aussie bloke," they said.