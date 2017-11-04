News

YOUR SAY: What boaties think of our facilities

HAPPY: Doug Tattam launching his boat at the Toolooa Bends boat ramp. He says he is happy with the facilities in the region.
HAPPY: Doug Tattam launching his boat at the Toolooa Bends boat ramp. He says he is happy with the facilities in the region. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
by

ALTHOUGH they're not perfect, Gladstone's boaties seem happy with our region's boat ramps.

There are at least 18 official facilities for people to launch in our waterways according to the State Government.

Doug Tattam is a keen boatie and angler and was out chasing flathead this week, after launching from the Toolooa Bends boat ramp.

"I get the boat out every week,” he said.

Mr Tattam's go-to launch is Toolooa because of the location.

"It's pretty easy access to the harbour and anywhere you really want to go to you can get to,” he said.

"It's good with this (the floating pontoon) in here now, it's only a couple of years old.”

Mr Tattam said the ramps throughout the region were "pretty good”.

"They're a lot better now than what they used to be years ago, they're easier to access on the low tide too,” he said.

Asked if there was anywhere else he would like to see a boat ramp built, Mr Tattam said everything was pretty well covered.

Daniel Surridge was at Toolooa Bends boat ramp on Wednesday to launch his boat and throw some crab pots in.

He said the facilities for boaties were good, especially after all the recent upgrades. Mr Surridge highlighted the floating pontoon at the Toolooa ramp as something particularly useful.

"It's a lot more user friendly for the kids,” he said.

One fisherman said he thought the ramps throughout the region were in "pretty good condition” and were well looked after.

Like Mr Surridge he said the floating pontoons were a good idea.

"It's good for the older people, it makes it easier for them,” the angler said.

The Gladstone Observer asked the question on the state of our boat ramps on Facebook and most people were complimentary.

Marc Edmonds said the marina boat ramp was "sensational and hard to beat”. However, Wayne Bonham said the ramp at Seventeen Seventy was not perfect.

"But it definitely caters for as many, if not more, boaties as the city ramps do,” he wrote.

In terms of new ramps, many were pushing for facilities at the Narrows and Port Alma.

Although Port Alma is technically not part of the Gladstone Regional Council area.

Gladstone Observer

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Islands make a splash in online tourist survey

Islands make a splash in online tourist survey

THE accolades keep coming for some of the Gladstone region's hidden gems.

BREAKING: Plans filed for 200-job CQ coal mine

The location of the proposed plan.

EIS application filed for the Central Queensland Coal Project.

'Stop drinking': Woman with medical condition drives drunk

STOCK PHOTO: A woman no longer in tip-top shape has been disqualified from driving after a night out aggravated a troublesome medical condition.

Woman no longer in tip-top shape disqualified from driving.

Labor to boost Works for Queensland funding: Butcher

FUNDING BOOST: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher (right) with Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett.

Extra $200K for Gladstone in the works.

Local Partners