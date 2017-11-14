YOUR SAY: Voters talk nursing, port and jobs at pre-polling

PRE-POLLING has started for the 2017 state election.

Here are what some had to say on day one, as they placed their votes for who should govern Queensland.

Port should be a priority:

Glenn Miers voted on the first day of pre-polling for the state election. His top priority is Gladstone Port infrastructure upgrades. Tegan Annett

FUELLING one of Gladstone's main economic drivers, the Gladstone Port, should be the top priority for the State Government.

That was the message from Glenn Miers (pictured above), who has worked for tug boat company Smit Lamnalco for 10 years.

"Port infrastructure is the main thing," he said.

"I work at the harbour and we really need more dredging, and the upgrades to Port Access Road."

His views are similar to the key upgrades identified in the priority port master planning draft for Gladstone, which said capital and maintenance dredging was an "essential part of port operation and growth".

The long-time Labor supporter and Gladstone resident of 12 years said it was the party's "workers' values" that resonated with him.

Asked if the party had strayed from those values, Mr Miers said, "Well I suppose they're all tarred with the same brush at the end of the day."

Voters angst with politics

Gary Lashfrod got in early to vote in the 2017 state election on the first day of pre-polling. Tegan Annett

GARY Lashford wants the 2017-elected State Government to take people's needs seriously.

Angry with the state of Queensland and national politics, Mr Lashford said he was tired of politicians "only caring about their own seat".

"They're a mob of idiots who spend too much time fighting about where they're from or whether to vote yes or no," he said.

"They have all these promises but I don't think they will keep them."

Not usually a Labor supporter, Mr Lashford said the party had "persuaded" him this year, but that could change if Adani's Carmichael Mine does not go ahead.

Deciding what's best

Margaret Roznetinsky and Lucinda Glossop at the first day of pre-polling for the state election. Tegan Annett

LUCINDA Glossop wants to know she will have job opportunities when she graduates her nursing degree in 18 months.

The CQUniversity nursing student said her vote was decided when Labor promised 3000 new nurse and 100 midwife jobs statewide. "I would like to work rurally, and my husband is working at Oaky Creek Mine), so somewhere closer to him would be good," she said.

For Margaret Roznetinsky, deciding where to write number one and four was a case of weighing up what was best for her. "I was a Labor voter for most of my life ... but now I think about what's best for me and what the country needs," she said.

Labor fan poses with Hanson

Long-time Labor supporters Brian and Dianne O'Hagan place their votes for the 2017 state election early on the first day of pre-polling in Gladstone. Tegan Annett

BRIAN and Dianne O'Hagan say they're loyal Labor supporters because "they can't be any worse than the alternative".

Soaking up the election buzz, Mr O'Hagan snapped a photo with One Nation's Pauline Hanson during her Gladstone visit.

"I copped a bit of flack on online though, because everyone knows I'm a Labor man," he said.