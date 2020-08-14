Menu
Wayne Bennett copped a $20,000 fine and two-week suspension for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 rules. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: ‘Time to stamp out NRL’s dobbers and hypocrites’

14th Aug 2020 9:33 AM | Updated: 2:15 PM
READERS comment on an opinion piece criticising people who dobbed in NRL COVID rule breakers.

"The fact is because of this intense scrutiny the majority of NRL players today are far better behaved than at any time in the game's history," the article said.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"The Broncos player's don't care, they'd probably be happy to see the comp shutdown before they get the wooden spoon." Phillip Winters

 

"Not the right thing really, these people getting special treatment … being able to avoid the norm that everybody else has to go through." Richard Wakefield

 

"No they should be sent home and banned for the rest of the season." Jay Miller

 

"They're incapable of following basic rules; no socialising & keep their distance." Pamela Rooney

 

"No one deserves special treatment. We are all involved in these times." Warren O'Rourke

 

"No, they don't deserve special treatment." Toni West

 

